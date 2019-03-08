Search

London Marathon: Hospital manager swapping sidelines for streets

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 April 2019

Catriona Rowland is running the London Marathon for Barts Charity. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

Catriona Rowland is running the London Marathon for Barts Charity. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

Barts NHS Trust

Catriona Rowland can usually be found cheering on London Marathon runners - but this year she’ll be taking on the challenge herself.

The Newham University Hospital quality improvement manager is running in support of Barts Charity, which supports the work of the NHS trust that runs the hospital.

Catriona, who lives in Woodford, said: “I love London and I love the atmosphere of the London Marathon. I take sandwiches, drinks and sun lotion to the finish line to support the runners and stay until everyone else has gone home.

“Until now, I could never understand how they did it.”

She took up running two years ago as a way to lose weight and has gone on to encourage others in the hospital to exercise more.

But her main focus is on reaching her fundraising target of £4,000.

“I got £5 off my bus driver and £1 off a lady on the bus,” she said.

To sponsor Catriona, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CatrionaRowland

