Newham University Hospital receives accreditation from global charity

PUBLISHED: 14:08 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 08 May 2019

Newham University Hospital's maternity unit has received the Unicef Baby Friendly stage 2 accreditation. Picture: Barts Health

Barts Health

Newham University Hospital's maternity unit has been accredited by a global charity.

The hospital, in Glen Road, Plaistow, was awarded the Unicef Baby Friendly stage two status - which sees staff working in the maternity unit assessed on their skills and knowledge.

The scheme is an evidence-based programme which is part of a partnership between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Unicef.

Mary Dwase, infant feeding lead at Newham Hospital, said, "I am delighted that the dedication and commitment of our staff has paid off with these excellent results."

To receive the final stage, and therefore full accreditation, external assessors will interview mothers who have used the hospital's services to hear about their personal experiences.

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel - part of the same health trust as Newham - has had full accreditation since 2012.

