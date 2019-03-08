Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Newham GP surgery up for national award

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 March 2019

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Google

A Newham medical practice has been shortlisted for a national award.

The Health Service Journal runs the awards and chose the Stratford Village Surgery for its new online triage and consultation service.

The new system means GPs can spend more time with people who need them and patients now have shorter waits for a doctor’s appointment

Waiting times have been cut from two weeks to one or two days. All urgent cases are now seen on the day.

Dr Bhupinder Kohli, GP and medical director at Stratford Village Surgery, said: “We are delighted to see our innovative work to improve waiting times has been recognised by the HSJ.

“We serve a lot of people in Newham and our priority has always been to ensure the right people get the right support as soon as possible.

“We hope the awards help show other practices across London and the UK what digital innovation can do to improve patient’s experience.”

Stratford Village Surgery serves 10,000 patients.

The new system has allowed the surgery to deal with 22 per cent more patient requests and has halved the number of missed appointments every month.

HSJ holds the awards annually and recognises efficiency, patient care and consistency.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after ‘brutal’ New Year’s Eve stabbing in Canning Town

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Canning Town on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE

View from the Town Hall: We are determined to fix housing crisis

Newham GP surgery up for national award

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Hunt for man who exposed himself to girl, 14, on Stratford bus

This man is wanted by the police after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Stratford bus. Picture: MPS.

Recorder letters: Orange waste, Momo safety, Scouts and organ donation

Residents get to grips with rubbish. Picture: ROBERT RUSH

Most Read

Man arrested after ‘brutal’ New Year’s Eve stabbing in Canning Town

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Canning Town on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE

View from the Town Hall: We are determined to fix housing crisis

Newham GP surgery up for national award

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Hunt for man who exposed himself to girl, 14, on Stratford bus

This man is wanted by the police after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Stratford bus. Picture: MPS.

Recorder letters: Orange waste, Momo safety, Scouts and organ donation

Residents get to grips with rubbish. Picture: ROBERT RUSH

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Newham GP surgery up for national award

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Redbridge thrash Tons at Spotted Dog

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Recorder letters: Orange waste, Momo safety, Scouts and organ donation

Residents get to grips with rubbish. Picture: ROBERT RUSH

View from City Hall: Racist abuse not welcome at Hammers

Woeful West Ham well beaten by relegation-haunted Cardiff City

Cardiff City's Victor Camarasa scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists