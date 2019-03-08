Newham GP surgery up for national award

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google. Google

A Newham medical practice has been shortlisted for a national award.

The Health Service Journal runs the awards and chose the Stratford Village Surgery for its new online triage and consultation service.

The new system means GPs can spend more time with people who need them and patients now have shorter waits for a doctor’s appointment

Waiting times have been cut from two weeks to one or two days. All urgent cases are now seen on the day.

Dr Bhupinder Kohli, GP and medical director at Stratford Village Surgery, said: “We are delighted to see our innovative work to improve waiting times has been recognised by the HSJ.

“We serve a lot of people in Newham and our priority has always been to ensure the right people get the right support as soon as possible.

“We hope the awards help show other practices across London and the UK what digital innovation can do to improve patient’s experience.”

Stratford Village Surgery serves 10,000 patients.

The new system has allowed the surgery to deal with 22 per cent more patient requests and has halved the number of missed appointments every month.

HSJ holds the awards annually and recognises efficiency, patient care and consistency.