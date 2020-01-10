Search

Advanced search

Plaistow doctor hopes to use GP of the year award to raise Newham's national profile

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 January 2020

Dr Farzana Hussain collecting her GP of the Year award from host Kerry Godliman. Picture: Julian Claxton

Dr Farzana Hussain collecting her GP of the Year award from host Kerry Godliman. Picture: Julian Claxton

2019 Julian Claxton Photography

A Newham GP who won a prestigious national award is looking forward to promoting the borough as "a great place to live and work" in 2020.

Senior partner Dr Farzana Hussain, centre, with colleagues at the Project Surgery in Plaistow. Picture: Newham CCGSenior partner Dr Farzana Hussain, centre, with colleagues at the Project Surgery in Plaistow. Picture: Newham CCG

Dr Farzana Hussain, senior partner at the Project Surgery in Plaistow, was named GP of the year at the 2019 General Practice Awards, which she considered a victory for Newham and recognition of the passion of her staff.

A GP in Newham for 18 years, Dr Hussain said: "I want to use this platform to raise the profile of Newham nationally and show that it is a really great place to come to live and work and make a difference to people's lives.

"The borough has its health challenges but it's great to have some good news and I honestly couldn't think of working or living anywhere else."

The Project Surgery, which was established in 2003, serves 4,500 patients.

Dr Hussain has overcome tragedy and manages the busy practice on her own after the sudden death of her senior partner Petre Jones six years ago.

She said: "Petre was such an inspiration to me as a colleague and a mentor.

You may also want to watch:

"He was a training GP and when we lost him it was not just a tragedy for our practice but for the whole of Newham.

"When he died, I carried on the practice on my own through difficult times - for seven months I was the only GP here at all - because our patients and community needed us."

Dr Hussain is also a Newham Healthcare Collaborative board director, Newham 1 Primary Care Network clinical director; National Association of Primary Care non-executive director and Newham Local Medical Committee member.

She passes on her expertise as a GP trainer and appraiser, coach and medical school tutor.

The award judges noted Dr Hussain's dedication to her patients, colleagues and community.

They praised her efforts driving quality improvement and streamlining appointment processes, as well as her work with pharmacists to free up GP time.

Dr Hussain added: "I also see the award as a victory for frontline GPs.

"It shows that while big system change is important, GPs can make a huge difference - not just in treating patients, but innovating in how they care for people and work with other parts of the NHS."

Most Read

Crayford woman and lover guilty of murdering her ex-husband in Stratford

Asta Juskauskiene and Mantas Kvedaras have been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Teenager, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Forest Gate

A 17-year old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a double stabbing in Forest Gate. Picture: Khalid Malik

Plaistow doctor hopes to use GP of the year award to raise Newham’s national profile

Dr Farzana Hussain collecting her GP of the Year award from host Kerry Godliman. Picture: Julian Claxton

Murder charge following Silvertown stabbing of Leshawn Williams

Man arrested and charged with murder of Leshawn Williams in Silvertown. Picture: Met Police

Mother of missing Canning Town man found son’s body in Amsterdam, court hears

Walthamstow Coroners Court

Most Read

Crayford woman and lover guilty of murdering her ex-husband in Stratford

Asta Juskauskiene and Mantas Kvedaras have been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Teenager, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Forest Gate

A 17-year old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a double stabbing in Forest Gate. Picture: Khalid Malik

Plaistow doctor hopes to use GP of the year award to raise Newham’s national profile

Dr Farzana Hussain collecting her GP of the Year award from host Kerry Godliman. Picture: Julian Claxton

Murder charge following Silvertown stabbing of Leshawn Williams

Man arrested and charged with murder of Leshawn Williams in Silvertown. Picture: Met Police

Mother of missing Canning Town man found son’s body in Amsterdam, court hears

Walthamstow Coroners Court

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leyton Orient boss Embleton disappointed to only draw with Grimsby Town

Orient's Lee Angol scores a late penalty (pic Simon O'Connor)

Plaistow doctor hopes to use GP of the year award to raise Newham’s national profile

Dr Farzana Hussain collecting her GP of the Year award from host Kerry Godliman. Picture: Julian Claxton

WSL: Tottenham 2 West Ham 1

Tottenham Hotspur women’s Rianna Dean is congratulated on scoring their first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match The London Stadium.

Essex FA seek Wildcats Centre applicants before deadline

The Essex FA have reminded anyone wishing to apply to run a Wildcats Centre in the county to do so before the end of the month

University of East London graduate makes final of British Education Awards

Allison Vitalis has been shortlisted in the British Education Awards in recognition of her work as a curriculum ambassador and with a charity helping victims of knife crime. Picture: UEL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists