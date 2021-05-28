Published: 12:50 PM May 28, 2021

Gabar wants to raise money and get you fit. - Credit: Hannah Watkins

A personal trainer is inviting people to take part in a boot camp to get fitter while raising money for a good cause.

Gabar Singh from Manor Park is holding the fundraising event in aid of humanitarian organisation Khalsa Aid at Isaac Newton Academy in Ilford on July 18.

"It will be a fun day out. You're going to get fit and feel great, but you'll also feel good for giving back. We all need help sometimes in our lives," Gabar said.

The 37-year-old wants to raise £3,000, and there is space for up to 100 people on the school's rugby pitch.

Circuit training, battle ropes and weights are among the 25 exercises planned for the event, which is due to start at midday.

Participants will have their own floor mat and be socially distanced. There is no age limit with men, women and children welcome to donate £20 to Khalsa Aid to take part.

Gabar - whose motto is "become the change you want to see" - has been in the fitness industry for 10 years.

For more and to donate, visit Gabar's JustGiving page.