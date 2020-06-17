Plaistow project helping vulnerable and BAME new mums overcome loneliness and isolation in lockdown

Mum Bub Hub founders Nyree-Dawn Adams and Anisah Kee-Scott.

A Plaistow-based project is launching an online resource to help new mums find support and share experiences to overcome loneliness and social isolation.

Mum Bub Hub aims to bridge the gap in before and after birth care for vulnerable and at-risk women - particularly in black and minority ethnic (BME) communities - which has been made worse by lockdown.

With the service needed even more during the coronavirus crisis, the social enterprise will use a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund to launch an accessible, online “support hub”.

It offers free perinatal education and personalised specialist help to women who are having difficulties accessing care due to financial troubles, waiting lists or not knowing how.

Mum Bub Hub founder Nyree-Dawn Adams said: “Now more than ever, an accessible approach is necessary for the challenges pregnant and new mums face with social distancing in place.

“We understand that women and birthing people are feeling even more isolated than ever and are having increased anxieties and concerns and need practical support about how to adapt to changing circumstances.”

The funding will allow Mum Bub Hub to collaborate with experts in maternity care, including perinatal psychiatrists, prenatal and perinatal educators, holistic wellness coaches and doulas to provide support.

The new support service comes after charity PANDAS (Pre and Postnatal Depression Advice and Support) reported a 75 per cent increase in calls from new mothers to their helpline in the first week of lockdown alone.

One new mum, who recently met others at an online Mum Hub Bub event, said: “I’ve had a really nice experience, meeting like-minded women.

“It’s a really good opportunity to connect and have those conversations that not many of us get to have, those honest and authentic conversations about what motherhood really means and how we can help each other.

“It’s an honour to be able to speak to women about things that have helped me, which can help other mothers as well.”

Mum Bub Hub, which champions a holistic approach to postpartum recovery and self-care, has also launched a natural and handcrafted product range, with all profits going towards social goals.