Newham residents invited to learn more about healthy living

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 July 2019

Staff at Upton Park Medical Centre are offering expertise in mental health, cancer and healthy lifestyles at a free event on Saturday, July 6. Picture: NHS.

NHS

Staff at Upton Park Medical Centre are offering up their expertise to anyone walking through the door in a special event to help people lead healthier lives.

Mental health and cancer will be the priorities on the day, with more information on healthy eating, nutrition and healthier lifestyles.

Experts are going to be on hand to offer some tips and help residents make changes if they want to, as well as direct people to free services that can support them.

These include services to help people lose weight, stop smoking or cut down on alcohol.

The practice's manger Dahlia Gardner said: "What we're hoping is that patients are highlighted about healthy eating and about diabetes control.

"And we'll be highlighting prostate cancer for men over 40."

"It's important, because men aren't some of the easiest people to get to the GP."

An expert is going to show them the signs and symptoms of the disease and how to handle diagnosis.

The free event is at Upton Lane Medical Centre on Saturday, July 6 from 11am to 4pm.

