Activity packs bid to help Newham people keep active

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:30 AM August 20, 2021   
One thousand free activity packs are being distributed to Newham residents.

One thousand free activity packs are being distributed to Newham residents. - Credit: Newham Council

One thousand activity packs are being given to people in Newham to help improve their health and wellbeing.

Funded by Sport England, the packs include a tennis ball, sensory ball, resistance bands, skipping rope, beanbag and a booklet with information on exercises people can do with the equipment.

The Newham Food Alliance is distributing the packs, which aim to encourage residents to keep active, in partnership with London Sport.

Cllr Zulfiqar Ali, cabinet member of adults and health, said: “I am delighted that we are giving free resources to people and families in our borough to support their mental and physical wellbeing.

“Not everyone has access to fitness equipment, so I hope those recipients of the activity packs will be able to make good use of them and feel better and healthier as a result."

Health
Newham News

