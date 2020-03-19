Search

Coronavirus: Fourth Newham Hospital death announced

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 19 March 2020

Four patients have now died at Newham University Hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Four patients have now died at Newham University Hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Archant

A fourth patient with coronavirus has died at Newham University Hospital.

Barts Health NHS Trust chief executive Alwen Williams confirmed the death, as well as that of a patient at Whipps Cross Hospital.

They were among 29 people confirmed as having the virus to die within the last day.

Three other deaths of Newham Hospital patients who were confirmed as having Covid-19 were announced yesterday (Wednesday, March 18).

An NHS England spokesman said: “A further 29 people who tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 128.

“Patients were aged between 47 and 96 years old and had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed.”

Across the UK, there have been 137 deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19.

