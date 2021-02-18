News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic opens at temple in Forest Gate

Jon King

Published: 3:54 PM February 18, 2021   
balbil singh barmi receives covid jab

Balbil Singh Barmi receives his Covid-19 vaccine at the pop up clinic in Neville Road. - Credit: Barts Health NHS Trust

A pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic has opened at a temple to make sure hard to reach people get a jab.

In total, 33 people were invited to receive their first dose at a community centre linked to Ramgarhia Sikh Gurdwara in Neville Road, Forest Gate, on Thursday, February 18.

Balbil Singh Barmi, 69, who works as a driver for children with learning disabilities, said: "I'm very glad I could have a Covid-19 vaccine somewhere familiar to me.  

"I am a member of the temple and so coming somewhere I know was very reassuring. I wanted to get the vaccine because it will help us get back to normal." 

A team from Barts Health NHS Trust set up the temporary clinic because of low vaccine uptake in the area.

Tejal Patel, pharmacy manager and clinic lead, said: "It’s important we go the extra mile to make sure everybody who is eligible to receive the vaccine is doing so.

"By bringing the clinic closer to the community, we’re able to reach those who may otherwise not come for a vaccination."

Coronavirus
Newham News

