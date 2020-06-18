Search

Call to reduce travel restrictions for low risk countries as London City Airport prepares to resume flights

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 June 2020

Flights are expected to resume at London City Airport on June 21. Picture: Ken Mears

Flights are expected to resume at London City Airport on June 21. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Industry figures say reduced travel restrictions for “low risk” European countries will boost economic recovery, as London City Airport (LCA) prepares to resume flights on Sunday.

Passenger flights at London City Airport were suspended on March 25 because of the escalating coronavirus crisis. Picture: LCAPassenger flights at London City Airport were suspended on March 25 because of the escalating coronavirus crisis. Picture: LCA

A new survey of LCA customers found almost four in five (79 per cent) were likely to travel when they’re told it is safe to do so.

After 12 weeks of lockdown, 42pc plan to travel for leisure and 41pc for business within the next three months.

LCA chief executive Robert Sinclair said: “This clear early demand from our passengers to get back to flying is really encouraging.

“With the aviation market opening up across Europe this week, it is my hope that air bridges can be agreed quickly with low risk neighbours.

“This news would be a shot in the arm for the industry as well as for the wider UK economy.”

You may also want to watch:

The airport in Royal Docks suspended commercial and private flights on March 25 because of the coronavirus crisis.

Operations are scheduled to resume on June 21, beginning with a flight between Isle of Man and the airport.

Flights serving domestic routes will return first and in-demand international destinations are expected to follow soon, with tickets already being sold with British Airways.

London First transport director Adam Tyndall said: “(The LCA) survey reinforces the need for the government to switch quickly to risk-based approach to international travel.

“Both blanket Foreign Office advice not to travel abroad and the mandatory two-week quarantine for all arrivals into the UK should be limited to the highest risk countries.

“Aviation can play a vital role in the economic recovery - from exports and professional services to universities and hospitality - but only if the government removes these indiscriminate constraints and reverts to a nuanced, risk-based approach.”

Various measures have been put in place to ensure LCA is safe and convenient for passengers and staff, including touch-free hand sanitiser stations, one-way systems, Perspex screens at check-in desks and interaction points, and non-contact automatic temperature checking technology.

Only passengers with a valid ticket on the day of travel will be allowed into the terminal and they will be asked to wear face coverings while at the airport.

