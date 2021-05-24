Published: 11:24 AM May 24, 2021 Updated: 11:25 AM May 24, 2021

L-R: Shagufta Rashid, Imran Khan, Tanat Tiraposin, Josh Laurent, Cllr Zulfiqar Ali and East Ham's MP Stephen Timms outside Fitness 313 in London. - Credit: Jon King

A fitness studio has fought its way back with an official reopening after months of lockdown.

Alongside health venues across the country, 313 Fitness in Manor Park was forced to close by the pandemic in March last year.

After a four-month refurbishment, the studio has now opened with a café offering healthy food and three floors of training space.

Reading FC's Josh Laurent was at the launch on Saturday, May 22.

The midfielder, who grew up in Stratford, said: "It's a very good day for the borough. It's a very special studio that's good for the people of Newham."

You may also want to watch:

Established in 2013, 313 Fitness offers personal training and boot camps along with martial arts classes in Brazilian jiu jitsu, karate and muay Thai boxing. Instruction is also available for children.

The studio is owned and run by husband and wife team Imran Khan and Shagufta Rashid, karate black belt Tanat Tiraposin and his partner.

Mr Khan said: "Opening the site allows us to take on more clients and provide classes after school."

Covid-19 also led the owners to install an air-conditioning system which pumps air in from outside as well as hand sanitising stations.

Mr Khan leads his guests on a tour of 313 Fitness. - Credit: Jon King

And there's space on the roof for outdoor personal training sessions.

East Ham MP Stephen Timms attended the reopening along with Newham Council's cabinet chief for health and adult social care, Cllr Zulfiqar Ali.

Mr Timms said: "It's good to see the building used to provide a really positive facility. [It] will be a real boon to the community."

Cllr Ali added 313 Fitness' cafe provided a healthy eating alternative in Romford Road where the studio is based.

"Healthy food is absolutely essential. If you look around here, it is so easy to indulge.

"But having a [fitness studio] complemented by healthy food [means] you can burn your calories," Cllr Ali said.

Analysis by Trust for London shows 28 per cent of children in Year 6 in Newham in 2019-20 were obese - the second-highest rate in London. This compares to a capital-wide average of 23pc.