Have your say on proposal to move eye care hospital to new site

Almost 20,000 people were referred from Newham to Moorfields Eye Hospital in 2017/18. Picture: NHS Newham. Archant

Newham residents are being asked for their views on a proposal to move Moorfields Eye Hospital from its century-old site at City Road to a new facility at St Pancras Hospital.

In 2017/18, almost 20,000 people were referred from Newham to Moorfields.

A consultation is inviting members of the public to have their say on the proposed move, which will bring together eye care, ground-breaking research and world-leading education in ophthalmology on one purpose-built and more modern site.

Moorfields Eye Hospital chief executive David Probert said: "Our ability to provide modern, efficient and effective treatment is achieved despite the limitations of our century-old City Road site, which sometimes means that patients do not always get the best care, delivered in modern ways.

You may also want to watch:

"That is why we are looking at moving the hospital to a new purpose-built centre where we would be able to transform lives, turn research into new treatments faster and share our knowledge and understanding with the clinicians of tomorrow.

"We've already had feedback from over 1600 people across the country through earlier public engagements and want to make sure that any future decision is made based on the involvement of those who use and provide our services."

The consultation closes on Monday, September 16. NHS commissioners will then decide whether the proposed move should proceed to the next stage of planning.

If approved, Moorfields will begin the process of selling the current City Road site, buying land at St Pancras and appointing a construction firm.

The new facility could open to patients in 2025/26.

Visit oriel-london.org.uk for more information and to have your say.