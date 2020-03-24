Search

Coronavirus: ExCeL to be turned into temporary hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:57 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 24 March 2020

The ExCeL is set to become a temporary hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

The ExCeL is set to become a temporary hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

The ExCeL is going to be turned into a temporary hospital as the UK battles the coronavirus crisis, the health secretary has confirmed.

Matt Hancock said the venue - to be known as the NHS Nightingale hospital - would open from next week.

It is set to have two wards of 2,000 people.

During the daily government briefing, Mr Hancock called for 250,000 volunteers to assist with the national effort to tackle coronavirus, help the NHS and support the vulnerable.

He also announced that more than 35,000 extra NHS staff would be joining the fight against the virus, including retired doctors and nurses returning to the service and final year students joining the frontline.

More to follow.

