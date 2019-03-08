Search

Advanced search

NHS grant set to 'transform' mental health care in Newham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 October 2019

The NHS funding will help transform mental health support in the area. Picture: ELFT

The NHS funding will help transform mental health support in the area. Picture: ELFT

Archant

Mental health care in Newham is set to be be radically transformed thanks to a major cash boost announced by NHS chiefs.

East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) will receive a slice of the £70million pot being shared by 12 NHS sites under the Transformation Fund, which aims to improve the availability and quality of mental health care.

The aim is to remove boundaries between primary and secondary care, helping patients get better support closer to home.

ELFT will launch its pilot in Hackney, the City, Newham and Tower Hamlets, working with councils, doctors and voluntary organisations.

It will create teams of psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, social workers and peer support workers who will work with primary care clinicians, social prescribers, clinical pharmacists and community health services to offer "wraparound" support.

You may also want to watch:

People with moderate to severe illnesses will get improved access to therapies, physical health care, employment support, personalised and trauma-informed care, medicine management and support for self-harm and substance misuse.

They will also be helped to take part in community-based activities that promote good mental wellbeing through music, fitness and the arts, and receive help with housing and finances.

ELFT chief executive Dr Navina Evans said: "For the first time ever, primary care networks will be empowered to support people holistically.

"People will be supported to achieve their life goals, beyond the narrow remit of a mental health care plan alone.

"This is genuinely transforming the way we deliver health care."

Jane Milligan, accountable officer for the NHS clinical commissioning groups across all the areas, added: "The announcement of this funding is great news for east London, and particularly for those living in our area who require support from mental health care services.

"The life expectancy of people with severe mental illnesses can be up to 20 years lower than the general population, and that's why improving the care and support available at a local level is a key priority for us and our partners."

Most Read

Number of West Ham supporters arrested revealed by Home Office

Before a West Ham Premier League match at London Stadium. Picture: Paul Harding/PA.

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Images released following fatal shooting of Stratford man

The police have released images of four people detectives want to speak to in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka from Stratford. Picture: MPS

Month of free Overground travel coming to an end

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Most Read

Number of West Ham supporters arrested revealed by Home Office

Before a West Ham Premier League match at London Stadium. Picture: Paul Harding/PA.

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Images released following fatal shooting of Stratford man

The police have released images of four people detectives want to speak to in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka from Stratford. Picture: MPS

Month of free Overground travel coming to an end

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Harmer collects cricket writers’ club award

Simon Harmer of Essex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

West Ham Women: My first visit to the London Stadium

Budding youg reporter Tilly Kvist Waddell outside the London Stadium on Sunday

West Ham defender continues his improvement as team grabs a point at Bournemouth

Ryan Fredericks applauds the West Ham fans at Bournemouth

O’s winger Dayton edging close to a return says Embleton

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

NHS grant set to ‘transform’ mental health care in Newham

The NHS funding will help transform mental health support in the area. Picture: ELFT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists