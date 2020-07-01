Search

Advanced search

Portraits of doctor and Barts Health information officer feature in NHS tribute collection

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 July 2020

Dr Farzana Hussain from the Project Surgery in Plaistow. Picture: Rankin/NHS England

Dr Farzana Hussain from the Project Surgery in Plaistow. Picture: Rankin/NHS England

Rankin/NHS England

A Plaistow doctor and Barts Health NHS Trust’s chief information officer are among 12 frontline staff to feature in a portrait series to mark the anniversary of the NHS.

Sarah Jensen, chief information officer at Barts Health NHS Trust. Picture: Rankin/NHS EnglandSarah Jensen, chief information officer at Barts Health NHS Trust. Picture: Rankin/NHS England

Dr Farzana Hussain, the lead GP at the Project Surgery, and Sarah Jensen, who works for the east London health trust, have had their pictures captured by celebrity photographer Rankin

The pair were selected to be photographed for the collection, which highlights just some of the staff who have been playing a vital role during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Hussain and her team have responded to the challenges that the pandemic has presented by setting up initiatives such as online appointments and drive-through immunisation clinics to provide care for patients in a safe environment over the past few months.

She said: “It’s wonderful to be part of this campaign and to be photographed by Rankin.

“Now more than ever it’s important that we not only recognise the vital role primary care has played in fighting this disease but to also shine a light on the humanity that makes up our GP practices, community services and hospitals.

You may also want to watch:

“Every member of staff has their own story, fears and hopes for the future. I think Rankin’s photography brings this out really well.”

Sarah’s role involved increasing staff access to remote working across the trust’s hospitals as well as in setting up the IT network at the Nightingale Hospital.

Her work during the pandemic enabled many vital staff to work remotely so that they were able to protect their health and that of their families.

She said: “I was very surprised and flattered to be chosen – to be at the forefront of the coronavirus story was not something I was expecting.

“I feel privileged to be representing my profession, as working for the NHS provides such a rewarding career.

“I feel very strongly that we set a good example and help get messages into schools with the younger generations who are experiencing this and run grass root campaigns to recruit and show people at a young age what is possible.”

The pictures are being showcased on bus stops and roadside billboards, and have been donated by Rankin to the NHS as an ongoing legacy for years to come.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two men arrested, gun and ‘Rambo’ knife seized at unlicensed music event in Custom House

Two men were arrested at an unlicensed music event in Hoskins Close on Friday, June 26. Picture: Google

‘It feels like a dream’: Plaistow pupil earns £63k boarding school bursary

The Cumberland School pupil Kira Maiberg with assistant headteacher Amy Brown. Picture: Tom Barnes

Is there a doctor here? East Ham sixth form sees 52 pupils earn medical course places

Twins Emmanuel and Edoard Beltazar are set to study medicine at University College London in September. Picture: LDRS

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open at East Ham Care Centre Hilda Road in Newham, London. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Plaistow teenager in court charged with violent disorder at unlicensed music event

Wise Gambou appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Two men arrested, gun and ‘Rambo’ knife seized at unlicensed music event in Custom House

Two men were arrested at an unlicensed music event in Hoskins Close on Friday, June 26. Picture: Google

‘It feels like a dream’: Plaistow pupil earns £63k boarding school bursary

The Cumberland School pupil Kira Maiberg with assistant headteacher Amy Brown. Picture: Tom Barnes

Is there a doctor here? East Ham sixth form sees 52 pupils earn medical course places

Twins Emmanuel and Edoard Beltazar are set to study medicine at University College London in September. Picture: LDRS

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open at East Ham Care Centre Hilda Road in Newham, London. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Plaistow teenager in court charged with violent disorder at unlicensed music event

Wise Gambou appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham boss Moyes pleased to see his side take their chances as they beat Chelsea

West Ham United manager David Moyes on the touchline at the London Stadium

Premier League: West Ham United 3 Chelsea 2

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (right) scores his side's third goal of the game

Portraits of doctor and Barts Health information officer feature in NHS tribute collection

Dr Farzana Hussain from the Project Surgery in Plaistow. Picture: Rankin/NHS England

Cricket: Newcomers impress in England squad warm-up match

England's James Bracey (left) and Joe Denly add to the Team Buttler total against Team Stokes on day one of a warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Striking problems for West Ham United

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring against Southampton at London Stadium