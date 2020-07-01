Portraits of doctor and Barts Health information officer feature in NHS tribute collection

Dr Farzana Hussain from the Project Surgery in Plaistow. Picture: Rankin/NHS England Rankin/NHS England

A Plaistow doctor and Barts Health NHS Trust’s chief information officer are among 12 frontline staff to feature in a portrait series to mark the anniversary of the NHS.

Sarah Jensen, chief information officer at Barts Health NHS Trust. Picture: Rankin/NHS England Sarah Jensen, chief information officer at Barts Health NHS Trust. Picture: Rankin/NHS England

Dr Farzana Hussain, the lead GP at the Project Surgery, and Sarah Jensen, who works for the east London health trust, have had their pictures captured by celebrity photographer Rankin

The pair were selected to be photographed for the collection, which highlights just some of the staff who have been playing a vital role during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Hussain and her team have responded to the challenges that the pandemic has presented by setting up initiatives such as online appointments and drive-through immunisation clinics to provide care for patients in a safe environment over the past few months.

She said: “It’s wonderful to be part of this campaign and to be photographed by Rankin.

“Now more than ever it’s important that we not only recognise the vital role primary care has played in fighting this disease but to also shine a light on the humanity that makes up our GP practices, community services and hospitals.

“Every member of staff has their own story, fears and hopes for the future. I think Rankin’s photography brings this out really well.”

Sarah’s role involved increasing staff access to remote working across the trust’s hospitals as well as in setting up the IT network at the Nightingale Hospital.

Her work during the pandemic enabled many vital staff to work remotely so that they were able to protect their health and that of their families.

She said: “I was very surprised and flattered to be chosen – to be at the forefront of the coronavirus story was not something I was expecting.

“I feel privileged to be representing my profession, as working for the NHS provides such a rewarding career.

“I feel very strongly that we set a good example and help get messages into schools with the younger generations who are experiencing this and run grass root campaigns to recruit and show people at a young age what is possible.”

The pictures are being showcased on bus stops and roadside billboards, and have been donated by Rankin to the NHS as an ongoing legacy for years to come.