‘Please stay away from hospital if you have diarrhoea’: East London health chiefs issue joint norovirus warning

The medical directors of three of east London’s largest hospitals have issued a joint warning after a noticeable rise in cases of norovirus.

In a joint statement, the medical director of King George and Queen’s Hospitals in Goodmayes and Romford; and the medical director of Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone have called for the support of residents to limit the spread of infection and keep vulnerable patients safe.

Dr Heather Noble, medical director at Whipps Cross, and Dr Magda Smith, acting medical director at the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, wrote: “Norovirus, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting, isn’t nice for anyone.

“It’s highly contagious and can severely affect vulnerable patients in hospital.

“Please, if you, or your child or family member have diarrhoea and vomiting, do everything you can to stay away from hospital for at least two days after your symptoms have cleared.

“Please don’t come to our Emergency Departments with these symptoms, and if you or a close contact has been suffering, please don’t come for outpatient appointments or to visit friends and relatives.

“In most cases the best way to treat norovirus is by staying at home, getting plenty of rest and keeping hydrated with lots of water-based drinks (nothing fizzy).

“To help limit the spread you should wash your hands regularly with soap and warm water.”

Following this advice not only helps you and your loved ones but also your local NHS. Get more advice here by calling 111 or click here.