Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

‘Please stay away from hospital if you have diarrhoea’: East London health chiefs issue joint norovirus warning

PUBLISHED: 16:24 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:33 21 December 2018

Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

The medical directors of three of east London’s largest hospitals have issued a joint warning after a noticeable rise in cases of norovirus.

In a joint statement, the medical director of King George and Queen’s Hospitals in Goodmayes and Romford; and the medical director of Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone have called for the support of residents to limit the spread of infection and keep vulnerable patients safe.

Dr Heather Noble, medical director at Whipps Cross, and Dr Magda Smith, acting medical director at the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, wrote: “Norovirus, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting, isn’t nice for anyone.

“It’s highly contagious and can severely affect vulnerable patients in hospital.

“Please, if you, or your child or family member have diarrhoea and vomiting, do everything you can to stay away from hospital for at least two days after your symptoms have cleared.

“Please don’t come to our Emergency Departments with these symptoms, and if you or a close contact has been suffering, please don’t come for outpatient appointments or to visit friends and relatives.

“In most cases the best way to treat norovirus is by staying at home, getting plenty of rest and keeping hydrated with lots of water-based drinks (nothing fizzy).

“To help limit the spread you should wash your hands regularly with soap and warm water.”

Following this advice not only helps you and your loved ones but also your local NHS. Get more advice here by calling 111 or click here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

The council is hosting two events for residents to air their views on parking in Newham. Picture: LBBD

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

Redbridge Police issue warning after uniform stolen: ‘Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999’

Police advise residents to check ID. Picture: Peter Jordan

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

A woman who admitted to fraud after lying about having cancer and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds from her husband and parents-in-law has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Two police officers hospitalised after three-car crash in Ilford

A police car was involved in a crash in Cranbrook Road this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Entries open for Essex Club Futsal Qualifiers

Entres are now open for this year's Essex Club Futsal Qualifiers (pic: Essex FA)

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Zampa to make Essex return for 2019 Vitality Blast season

Adam Zampa of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Glamorgan batsman Colin Ingram (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

St Luke’s triumph in Langdon basketball event

St Luke's face the camera at the Langdon Academy year five & six basketball competition (pic: Langdon Academy)

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists