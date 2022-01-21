Three east London boroughs are still lagging behind in Covid booster jab uptake - Credit: PA

Three east London boroughs are still lagging behind the rest of the country for Covid booster jab uptake.

Less than a third (32 per cent) of eligible people in Newham have had their third or booster jab - the worst rate of all local authorities, according to the latest UK Health Security Agency data.

Barking and Dagenham had the second lowest percentage with 34.4pc, followed by Tower Hamlets with 35.5pc.

Areas with low vaccine uptake were recently given extra government funding to support volunteer “vaccine champions”, who help encourage more people in hard-to-reach communities get jabbed.

For second jabs, the latest figures show that Newham (55.2pc) is third worst in the country, Barking and Dagenham (57.6pc) is seventh, while Tower Hamlets (59.5pc) rounds out the bottom 10.

Newham's 62.4pc was the fourth lowest uptake percentage for first doses, with Barking and Dagenham eighth on 65pc.

While those three councils have been among the worst, vaccine uptake is low in many areas of London.

According to the latest figures, London boroughs account for the eight worst booster rates - and the 10 lowest for both first and second doses of the vaccine.