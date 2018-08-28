Stephen Timms joins Newham Alzheimer’s Society for early Christmas lunch

Stephen Timms MP (third left) and cllr Susan Masters (centre) met with Alzheimer’s Society staff and people living with dementia and their carers. Picture: Alzheimer's Society Archant

The MP for East Ham joined residents living with dementia for an early Christmas lunch.

Cllr Susan Masters handing out raffle prizes. Picture: Alzheimer's Society Cllr Susan Masters handing out raffle prizes. Picture: Alzheimer's Society

Last week, Stephen Timms spent the afternoon at East Ham Library, spreading Christmas cheer among those affected by dementia and their carers.

He was joined by councillor Susan Masters, the cabinet member for health and representative for East Ham South ward, who helped hand out raffle prizes.

The party was attended by people who use the Newham Alzheimer’s Society support groups, which includes memory cafes and singing sessions.

Stephen Timms said: “It was a great opportunity for me to meet with this group and hear about the fantastic work they have been doing.

“With a growing number of people living with dementia, it’s more important than ever that we all have a better understanding of the condition, and that people know about the help and support that is available from organisations such as Alzheimer’s Society.”

Charlie Taylor, a support manager for the society, added: “We are delighted that Stephen Timms and Susan Masters took the time to come to our Christmas party and meet with the individuals that our services directly benefit.”