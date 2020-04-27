Family of Forest Gate doctor who died of coronavirus is fundraising to continue ‘compassionate’ GP’s legacy

The family of Dr Yusuf Patel, who died after contracting Covid-19, wants to raise £30,000 for good causes to continue his legacy. Picture: Mas Patel Archant

The family of a doctor who died from coronavirus has set up a fundraising page in his memory.

Woodgrange Medical Practice’s Dr Yusuf Patel, who was the fifth GP to succumb to the virus in the UK, died on April 20.

To continue his legacy, Dr Patel’s relatives have so far raised more than £14,000 towards charitable causes dear to his heart, including Islamic Relief, Ummah Welfare Trust and the Alzheimer’s Society

The family, in a message to donors, said: “Our father was one of the most compassionate, loving and fun human beings you could ever know.

“He served his community as a GP for over 30 years, but he was so much more than that; the working day was forever for his patients, but the rest of the time was for everyone else.

“He was a beloved family man to all of his many relatives, a respected member of the community, a trustworthy friend, and a brilliant mentor to so many. We will miss him dearly; this is not just our loss, but one for every heart that he has touched.”

A second JustGiving page aimed at raising £550 to plant a tree in Valentines Park in Dr Patel’s memory has so far raised £766.

Known as “The Doc”, Dr Patel met friends at the park for exercise on Sunday mornings.

“It would be fitting to have a tree planted in the park in his memory,” a statement on the page says.

A planned public gathering outside Woodgrange Medical Practice is no longer going ahead for health and safety reasons.

However, well-wishers can leave flowers outside the surgery in Osborne Road where social distancing measures will be managed by staff.

The practice plans to mark Dr Patel’s life with a memorial service in the near future.

Visit JustGiving to donate to the family’s fundraiser.