Plaistow GP surgery praised as model of good practice
PUBLISHED: 12:57 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 01 July 2019
Archant
A doctor's surgery has been praised for its technological innovations and commnuity spirit by a top NHS chief.
Dr Nikki Kanani, responsible for community based NHS healthcare including GP practices, was at The Project in Lettsom Walk, Plaistow, on Wednesday to check out its work.
"I'm delighted to see the work the surgery is doing especially around developing relationships with the community.
"What they offer here is exactly the sort of thing we want to support. We really value what they are doing."
The Project uses video conferencing, email and telephone consultations to treat some of the 5,000 people registered at the practice which openend in 2003.
It has also set up a small gardening group, Lettsom Grow, which sees neighbourhood volunteers tend to a garden on the surgery's forecourt.
The practice's Dr Farzana Hussain said: "We are delighted that Dr Kanani visited our practice to see the innovations we undertake."
From Monday (July 1) NHS practices are due to combine to form primary care networks. Dr Hussain's network of seven practices is expected to have 65,000 patients.
For more information about primary care networks visit the NHS website.