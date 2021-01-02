It is time to stay strong and take care

Opinion

Published: 9:00 AM January 2, 2021

When we heard about coronavirus in January, we had no idea what was to come. Now, as we go into 2021 still fighting this global pandemic, we must stay strong and continue to work together to defeat this virus.

This isn’t just about staying home, following guidance and reducing the ‘R’ rate, although these things are vital; it’s about taking care of ourselves so that we can live healthy, happy lives into 2021 and beyond.

Since March, nearly 60,000 people have died in England during the pandemic. That’s 60,000 families dealing with grief, and for children bereavement can negatively affect social, physical and emotional outcomes for the rest of their lives.

If you or someone you know is struggling with grief, talk to your GP or visit www.nhs.uk and search for ‘bereavement’.

Additionally, mental health issues have increased dramatically.

Mental health issues can affect us all at any time in our lives and there is no shame in asking for help.

If you or someone you know needs support, I urge you to speak to your GP, visit www.nhs.uk or find another service you feel comfortable with. Whatever you choose, choose to take control.

Right now, the most vulnerable in society are having the eagerly anticipated coronavirus vaccine, bringing hope that we may see a return to normality next year.

While we wait our turn to protect ourselves from the coronavirus, we can protect ourselves, our families and communities with the many vaccines available to us right now, such as flu, HPV and MMR.

Let’s not allow these preventable diseases to take lives when we can choose to protect ourselves.

Find out more about the vaccines available by visiting www.nhs.uk and searching for ‘vaccinations’.

As we enter 2021 doing our bit to save lives, let’s invest in our own future by taking control of our health, getting the help we need to protect ourselves and accessing the services that will allow us to be our best. Your NHS is here so please help us to help you.

