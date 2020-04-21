Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Kingsford Community School teacher who has died of coronavirus

Dr Louisa Rajakumari, who taught English at Kingsford Community School in Beckton, has died from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School Archant

Tributes have been paid to a “much loved and gifted” teacher who has died of Covid-19.

Dr Rajakumari taught for more than 30 years. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School Dr Rajakumari taught for more than 30 years. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School

Kingsford Community School English teacher Dr Louisa Rajakumari passed away on Friday, April 17.

Headteacher Joan Deslandes OBE said in a letter to parents: “It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that I must share the tragic news that Doctor Louisa Rajakumari, a much-loved and gifted Kingsford teacher, sadly died this morning after contracting the coronavirus.

“While we were aware Dr Rajakumari’s condition was steadlily deteriorating, we held on to hope. Sadly, in spite of all their efforts, hospital staff were unable to save Dr Rajakumari’s life.”

Ms Deslandes described her colleague as “a higly talented, dedicated and experienced educator” who had a “deeply spiritual and inspirational personality”.

“She was superbly qualified and an exceptional English teacher. As an international educator of the highest calibre, Dr Rajakumari devoted her life to supporting and developing others. She will indeed be greatly missed by all,” Ms Deslandes wrote.

A teacher for more than 30 years, Dr Rajakumari has taught in India, Singapore and England.

She was awarded the status of Fellow by the College of Teachers for helping pupils in London realise their potential. She was also given the status of chartered London teacher by the Department for Children, School and Families for her commitment to raising disadvantaged pupils’ attainment.

Dr Rajakumari also helped set up an international school in Doha, Qatar.

When the school in Kingsford Way, Beckton, reopens, staff, pupils, parents and members of the wider school community are due to remember Dr Rajakumari at a special memorial service.

In the meantime, Kingsford has set up the Dr Louisa Rajakumari Memorial Page so that members of the school community can express their condolences, share memories and celebrate her life.

Ms Deslandes, in the letter to parents, said: “I know I speak for us all in saying that we will always remember Dr. Rajakumari extremely fondly and with huge respect.”

The mixed secondary school’s tutors have been contacting pupils this week to talk through the loss with Ms Deslandes, the leadership team, school welfare officer also available.

Child Bereavement UK, Winston’s Wish and ChildLine offer support services too.

Visit Dr Rajakumari’s memorial page at forevermissed.com/louisa-rajakumari/about