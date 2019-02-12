Search

Visit pharmacists for minor health problems, doctors urge

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 February 2019

GPs have advised that people feeling under the weather visit their pharmacist. Picture: PA

GPs have advised that people feeling under the weather visit their pharmacist. Picture: PA

PA Wire/Press Association Images

GPs in Newham have urged those feeling under the weather this winter to see a pharmacist early on to get expert advice and treatment.

As part of the NHS’ help us, help you campaign, GPs have stressed that pharmacists, who are qualified healthcare professionals, can help deal with minor health problems before they develop into something more serious.

This, among other things, applies to coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy troubles and aches and pains.

Dr Muhammad Naqvi, chairman of Newham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Local pharmacy teams offer a fast and convenient clinical service for minor health concerns with no appointment needed and use of a private consultation room should it be required.

“If symptoms suggest it’s something more serious, pharmacists have the right clinical training to ensure people get the help they need immediately and can refer patients to a GP or A and E where necessary.”

For more information visit nhs.uk/staywell

Most Read

Police urgently trying to find girl, 13, last seen in Forest Gate

Fahima Mohamed was last seen in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS.

Detectives offer £10,000 reward to catch gunman who shot two boys in Plaistow

The CCTV footage shows the terrified victims cowering before they are shot.

Forest Gate Girl Guide selected for Mongolia expedition

Girl Ranger Ophelia Scalzo is preparing for her trip to Mongolia after a lengthy selection process: “It’s going to be so different. I’m looking forward to the complete cultural change.” Picture: Christopher Scalzo.

Tributes left to 22-year-old from Manor Park who died after being hit by a car in Ilford Hill

Floral tributes left for George Ciortan who was knocked down and killed by a car on Ilford Hill.

Specialist stem cell transplant psychologist sent to east London NHS trust

St Bartholomew's Hospital. Picture: Google.

