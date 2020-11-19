Search

NHS staff named clinical champions for diabetes care

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 November 2020

Marie Parchment. Picture: NHS

Marie Parchment. Picture: NHS

NHS

Two NHS staff members have been appointed as Diabetes UK clinical champions for their contributions to improving diabetes care.

Dr Tamara Hibbert. Picture: NHSDr Tamara Hibbert. Picture: NHS

Dr Tamara Hibbert, GP and diabetes clinical lead for Newham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Marie Parchment, lead podiatrist at East London Foundation Trust, were appointed for their clinical expertise and integrity.

Marie said: “I’m really pleased to have the opportunity to be part of this development programme, to gain the skills to evaluate what is already being done and to implement change with the aim of improving patient care and reducing health inequalities for people in Newham.”

Tamara added that local diabetes practice, including the north east London pilot test site for a new low-calorie diet, has great potential and is one example of how diabetes services can beimproved.

The clinical champions programme was introduced to support clinicians work in diabetes care.

