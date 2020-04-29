Search

Teachers and students combine at Rokeby School to manufacture visors for frontline workers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 29 April 2020

Visors made by the DT department at the Rokeby school in Canning Town. Picture: Rokeby School

Rokeby School has stepped up its efforts during the Covid-19 outbreak; alongside its established foodbank, the school has started producing PPE for frontline workers.

The DT department at the Rokeby school in Canning Town. L-R: Mr Chadha, Mr Edwards, Ms Price and Mr Laher (Head of department) Picture: Rokeby SchoolThe DT department at the Rokeby school in Canning Town. L-R: Mr Chadha, Mr Edwards, Ms Price and Mr Laher (Head of department) Picture: Rokeby School

Deputy headteacher Emma Hobbs explained the motivation behind these gestures: “Rokeby school is currently open to our vulnerable students and children of key workers.

“Whilst at school, in addition to the curriculum, we have attempted to offset their day with positive social actions which benefit them and our community.”

This prompted the skilled design and technology department to manufacture the much-needed equipment, with students assisting by gathering the materials.

They manufactured 100 visors in one day, collected by Peter Richardson from One Source for wider distribution.

Following the success of this first effort, Ms Hobbs said the school wants “to replicate this as appropriate, whilst still adhering to lockdown restrictions”.

