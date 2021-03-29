Pop-up vaccination clinic at Forest Gate mosque in demand

Published: 3:30 PM March 29, 2021

A mosque in Forest Gate will host two days of Covid vaccinations this week.

Jabs will be administered at the Minhaj-ul-Quran Mosque in Romford Road over two full days on Wednesday and Thursday, March 31 and April 1.

About 1,100 people have already expressed interest in receiving the vaccine at the site.

NHS services in Newham have worked to find multiple routes for getting vaccines out to the community and the mosque is the latest in a series of pop-up sites used in the borough.

GP federation Newham Health Collaborative has coordinated the vaccine rollout in primary care.

Its chief executive, Karen Livingstone, said: “Newham is a place of extraordinary diversity, and we need diversity in our approach to ensuring that everyone has an equal chance to have these life-saving vaccines.

“It is fantastic to see cultural and spiritual leaders in our community joining forces with NHS and local authority services to deliver innovative new solutions to the vaccine challenge.

“We will continue to do whatever it takes to make sure that everyone who needs a jab is able to have one.”