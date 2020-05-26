Search

Advanced search

Newham is ‘central part’ of government’s Covid-19 outbreak plan for the capital

PUBLISHED: 15:06 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 26 May 2020

Newham Council is taking a lead role in London in feeding back on the government's testing and tracing plans. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham Council is taking a lead role in London in feeding back on the government's testing and tracing plans. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The borough is to take part in a new £300million Covid-19 test and trace service to share best practice with councils across England.

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz. Picture: R. FiazMayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz. Picture: R. Fiaz

Newham will be given money to develop tailored plans to identify and stop the spread of coronavirus outbreaks in places including schools, workplaces, care homes and neighbourhoods.

The local authority will also be responsible for making sure that capacity to test for the virus is deployed effectively to high risk places.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “I’m pleased that a bigger role for councils has been recognised. In Newham, we have the highest Covid-19 mortality rate in the country because of deprivation and health inequality, as well as being the most diverse borough in the UK.

“I know that Covid-19 is not an equalising virus, because it has a disproportionate effect on poorer communities and ethnic minorities. So it’s right that we are a central part of London’s outbreak management plan.”

Newham joins Barnet, Camden and Hackney after being named among 11 local authorities in England which will share best practice with other town halls.

You may also want to watch:

The £300m will be divided between English town halls. It is ringfenced with the Department of Health and Social Care and Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government allocating the funding.

An extra £57m is to be provided to the three devolved administrations with £29m for the Scottish, £18m for the Welsh and £10m for the Northern Ireland governments.

Under the plans, data on the virus’s spread will be shared with local authorities through the Joint Biosecurity Centre to help understanding of how the virus is moving.

Minister for patient safety, suicide prevention and mental health, Nadine Dorries, said: “Local authorities will be vital in the effort to contain Covid-19 at a community level.

“The pandemic requires a national effort but that will only be effective as a result of local authorities, working hand in hand with Public Health England and contact tracers to focus on the containment of local outbreaks.”

The national coronavirus test and tracing service is would combine digital and phone-based contact tracing to identify cases and their close contacts so they can rapidly self-isolate.

More complex outbreaks and situations will be handled in the capital by the London Coronavirus Response Cell.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Is Stratford’s Maryland an American plant on the Newham map?

Maryland clocktower. Picture: Google

Victim of Upton Park fatal collision named as police appeal for help tracing Mercedes driver

Zahid Hussain from Plaistow was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was on collided with a lamppost at the corner of Plashet Road and Lucas Avenue, Upton Park on April 18. Picture: MPS

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Commuters to wear face coverings on TfL services

TfL are asking all communters to now wear face masks while using public transport. Picture Yui Mok

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Most Read

Is Stratford’s Maryland an American plant on the Newham map?

Maryland clocktower. Picture: Google

Victim of Upton Park fatal collision named as police appeal for help tracing Mercedes driver

Zahid Hussain from Plaistow was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was on collided with a lamppost at the corner of Plashet Road and Lucas Avenue, Upton Park on April 18. Picture: MPS

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Commuters to wear face coverings on TfL services

TfL are asking all communters to now wear face masks while using public transport. Picture Yui Mok

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham United academy gets behind NHS appeal

West Ham academy youngsters showing their support for the NHS (Pic: West Ham United)

Orient CEO Macklin heaps praise on Spurs Harry Kane for teaming up with the club

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new third shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Coronavirus: Ball shining rule ‘will give batsmen advantage’

Australia's Mitchell Starc during a nets session

Newham is ‘central part’ of government’s Covid-19 outbreak plan for the capital

Newham Council is taking a lead role in London in feeding back on the government's testing and tracing plans. Picture: Ken Mears

Dagenham man, 26, charged with murder of barbershop worker Grineo Daka from Stratford

Grineo Daka worked at Celebrity Barbers in Romford Road. Picture: Jon King
Drive 24