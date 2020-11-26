Campaign shines a light on domestic violence scourge thriving in shadows of Covid-19 pandemic

Published: 5:00 PM November 26, 2020 Updated: 8:44 PM December 7, 2020

Councillor Zulfiqar Ali, cabinet member for health and adult social care, is supporting the 16 Days of Activism campaign. Picture: Newham Council - Credit: Archant

The stories of domestic violence survivors and support service staff in Newham will be shared in a social media campaign.

The community is encouraged to support the campaign by posting photos of themselves on social media - using the hashtag #NoExcuseForAbuse - promising to “Never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women”.

People are speaking out during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, which runs from International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women on Wednesday, November 25 to Human Rights Day on December 10.

Hestia, which provides domestic violence support on behalf of the council, will be sharing experiences of survivors and staff on social media.

Domestic abuse services in the borough received 1,814 requests for support last year.

You may also want to watch:

With victims “trapped” in abusive environments because of the pandemic this year, the key message of the campaign will be that help is available.

Councillor Zulfiqar Ali, cabinet member for health and adult social care said: “Domestic abuse is everyone’s business and there is no excuse for abuse.

“If it’s happening to you, or you are concerned that someone you know is being subjected to abuse, please don’t suffer in silence.

“Domestic violence can take many different forms including psychological, physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

“It is essential that the council and members of the public are vigilant to the signs so anyone who may be experiencing it gets the help they need.”

The council is also supporting the campaign to have misogyny - the hatred of women and girls - added to the list of hate crimes currently recognised in law.“We want to send out a clear message that domestic violence will not be accepted in Newham,” Cllr Ali added.

Anyone experiencing domestic or sexual violence should contact Hestia by emailing InfoNewham.DSV@hestia.org or calling 0808 196 1482.

You can also email the above address if you are interested in online training sessions on domestic violence and female genital mutilation, which Hestia offers for the public as well as professionals.

Visit www.newham.gov.uk/dsv for information on support services available.