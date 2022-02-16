West Ham man, 27, found dead days after seeking help from A&E

Edgars Zvirbulis was found dead in Durham Road, days after seeking help at A&E, a court has heard - Credit: Google Streetview

A construction worker found dead at his West Ham home is believed to have died from meningitis, days after seeking help from A&E.

The Recorder understands that Barts Health NHS Trust has ordered two reviews of the man’s care – one internal and one external.

Edgar Zvirbulis, 27, was found dead in his room in a house of multiple occupancy in Durham Road, E16, on January 17.

Six days earlier, on January 11, he had attended A&E department run by the Barts trust.

Coroner Nadia Persaud opened an inquest into his death on Tuesday, February 15, at the Adult College in Ripple Road, Barking.

Coroner’s officer Brenda Dowsett told Ms Persaud that two of Mr Zvirbulis’s housemates became concerned for his welfare on January 17.

They entered his quarters and found him unresponsive.

Paramedics were called, but they pronounced him dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination, conducted in Walthamstow, found Mr Zvirbulis had died of bacterial meningitis.

Ms Persaud said she was instructing Barts to turn over all records concerning Mr Zvirbulis’s attendance at A&E on January 11, as well as any investigation reports being compiled by the trust.

She ordered that the documents be handed over by the end of May.

No information was given at the hearing about why Mr Zvirbulis had attended A&E or what advice or treatment he had received.

But Ms Persaud said Barts should be considered an interested party for the purposes of the inquest investigation.

The Recorder understands that an internal investigation has already been conducted by the trust’s clinical team, which will be reviewed by senior specialist clinicians as part of the hospital’s mortality review process.

The trust has also asked an independent medical examiner to review the case.

The findings will be shared with the court.

A spokesperson for the Barts Health NHS Trust said: “We offer our sincere condolences to Mr Zvirbulis’s family at this time.

“Providing the best possible care is our top priority and we await the coroner’s full report into Mr Zvirbulis’s death and will take forward any learnings that may arise.”

A final inquest was scheduled for July 14.