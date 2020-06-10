Call for donors ahead of Straford coronavirus plasma donor centre opening
PUBLISHED: 17:20 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 10 June 2020
Edward Moss Photography
An appeal for donations has been made ahead of a coronavirus plasma donor centre opening in Stratford.
The pop-up convalescent plasma donor centre at Westfield Stratford City, due to start in July, is one of three that NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) is opening.
Westfield, Twickenham Stoop and the Danson Centre in Bexleyheath bring the capital’s total number of centres to six.
Convalescent plasma is the antibody rich plasma of people who have recovered from Covid-19, which can be transfused into people struggling to develop their own immune response. The antibodies can attach themselves to the virus and stop it invading cells.
London’s population and high number of early infections and recoveries have made it a target area for donations.
Prof David Roberts, NHS Blood and Transplant’s associate medical director for blood donation, said: “Thank you to everyone in London for donating convalescent plasma to try and save lives.
You may also want to watch:
“Many people who can donate will have been through a difficult experience and we are grateful for their help.
“Convalescent plasma donation is safe and easy. If you get the call, please donate. Help your NHS fight Covid-19.”
Donation takes about 45 minutes with the body usually replacing donated plasma in 24-48 hours. The body quickly replaces the antibodies. People can donate plasma as often as every two weeks.
Although there is evidence of patient benefit from the use of convalescent plasma, the safety and effectiveness of convalescent plasma transfusions needs to be confirmed by a robust clinical trial, which is being led by NHSBT’s clinical trial’s unit.
The plasma with the most antibodies tends to come from people who were more ill. For this reason, there is a need for recovered donors who are male, or aged over 35, or who were hospitalised. Their plasma is most likely to save lives.
The number of plasma donation appointments in London will increase further as the national plasma programme expands.
Offer to donate by calling 0300 123 23 23 or visit nhsbt.nhs.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.