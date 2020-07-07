Search

Advanced search

Contruction begins on new GP surgery in Manor Park

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 July 2020

A computer generated image of the new GP surgery being built at the Froud Centre in Manor Park. Picture: Newham CCG

A computer generated image of the new GP surgery being built at the Froud Centre in Manor Park. Picture: Newham CCG

Archant

A £2.5million project to build a new GP surgery in Manor Park has begun.

The new surgery based at Froud Community Centre will provide 15 consulting and treatment rooms.

You may also want to watch:

It is expected to open by autumn 2021, when the three existing Sangam GP surgeries will move there.

The surgeries being next to the community centre will mean they can work together to improve the health and wellbeing of the people of Manor Park.

Sangam Surgery GP Dr Chandra Gowda said: “We are looking forward to working with Aston Mansfield Charitable Trust and Newham CCG to continue to provide medical services and develop new services for local people.”

Director of primary care for NHS Newham CCG Jenny Mazarelo said: “Investing in facilities that support holistic care, along with support for wider health and wellbeing needs, is the future for care and is the vision for improving health.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Mayor welcomes report into ‘radical’ overhaul of Newham’s democratic process

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has responded to the independent report. Picture: Andrew Baker

Primary school and 1,800 homes planned in new Royal Docks development

Artist's impression of the new development. Picture: Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects

Family tribute to Romford man Charlie Hilder who died after altercation at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

Most Read

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Mayor welcomes report into ‘radical’ overhaul of Newham’s democratic process

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has responded to the independent report. Picture: Andrew Baker

Primary school and 1,800 homes planned in new Royal Docks development

Artist's impression of the new development. Picture: Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects

Family tribute to Romford man Charlie Hilder who died after altercation at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Contruction begins on new GP surgery in Manor Park

A computer generated image of the new GP surgery being built at the Froud Centre in Manor Park. Picture: Newham CCG

Soucek was becoming crucial prior to Covid-19 lockdown says West Ham boss Moyes

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

West Ham are expected to remain without Haller and Anderson for Burnley clash

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring against Southampton at London Stadium

West Ham United boss Moyes insists Antonio has so much to offer the club

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

Striker Harrold loved O’s championship winning season despite finding it hard at times

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)