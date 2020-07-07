Contruction begins on new GP surgery in Manor Park

A computer generated image of the new GP surgery being built at the Froud Centre in Manor Park. Picture: Newham CCG Archant

A £2.5million project to build a new GP surgery in Manor Park has begun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new surgery based at Froud Community Centre will provide 15 consulting and treatment rooms.

You may also want to watch:

It is expected to open by autumn 2021, when the three existing Sangam GP surgeries will move there.

The surgeries being next to the community centre will mean they can work together to improve the health and wellbeing of the people of Manor Park.

Sangam Surgery GP Dr Chandra Gowda said: “We are looking forward to working with Aston Mansfield Charitable Trust and Newham CCG to continue to provide medical services and develop new services for local people.”

Director of primary care for NHS Newham CCG Jenny Mazarelo said: “Investing in facilities that support holistic care, along with support for wider health and wellbeing needs, is the future for care and is the vision for improving health.”