Tower Hamlets and Newham NHS chief receives CBE in New Year's Honours list

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 07 January 2020

East London Foundation Trust chief executive officer Dr Navina Evans received a CBE in the New Year's Honours List. Picture: ELFT.

Archant

The NHS chief for Tower Hamlets and Newham is "delighted and humbled" to be recognised in the New Year's Honours list.

East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) chief executive Dr Navina Evans will be invested as a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for her outstanding contribution to public life.

Dr Evans said: "I look forward to using this great honour to help support others coming behind me.

"I am passionate about ensuring that NHS leaders like me make equality of opportunity a genuine reality for women and people from the BME community."

Dr Evans was appointed to her current role in 2016 and since then she has overseen the trust being rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission twice, most recently in 2018.

She has always been passionate about constantly improving the quality of care, and as CEO, worked hard to ensure staff and service users are fully involved in delivering care.

Dr Evans has also been a leading advocate for workplace equality and diversity, overseeing programmes now recognised nationally and internationally as models of good practice.

