GP practice in Newham in special measures after 'inadequate' CQC rating
A GP surgery has been rated inadequate after inspectors found it did not follow official Covid-19 guidelines.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) regulator carried out two inspections of the Carpenters Practice in April and May.
The practice operates from sites in High Street, Stratford; Church Road, Manor Park and St Luke’s, Canning Town, and has about 17,800 patients.
In a report published on June 25, the CQC found it was not following Public Health England guidance issued in response to the pandemic.
A spokesperson from Operose Health, which owns the practice, said it is working with the CQC to address the areas for improvement.
This includes arrangements for the prevention and control of infections, which were deemed "ineffective", with standards of cleanliness and hygiene not met.
The CQC found there was no "effective" screening of staff or patients before or after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.
It also identified instances of "unsafe" clinical care in the administering of vaccines.
Inspectors found practice leaders were unable to show they had the capacity to deliver high-quality care.
And the practice was "unable to demonstrate... staff had the skills, knowledge and experience to carry out their roles".
Ownership of the practice was transferred to Operose Health from AT Medics in February. Operose Health's parent company is US health insurance giant Centene Corporation.
Six GP surgeries in Newham were part of the deal, which led campaigners to claim NHS reforms were failing to stop privatisation of the service, which the government denies.
Inspections in 2015, 2018 and 2019 had seen the practice rated as good. It is now in special measures.
Alan Cooper, who chairs Newham Save Our NHS, said: "This is exactly what we feared would happen.
"Centene has no commitment to the community and its primary objective is to make money for its shareholders.
"It is not possible to make a profit from GP services without compromising quality of care. We hope the Operose deal will now be re-examined."
The Operose Health spokesperson said the inspection identified important areas for improvement which it is focussed on addressing, working with the CQC.
She added significant progress has been made since the inspection and Operose Health is committed to delivering the best clinical practice and highest standards of care across its surgeries.
Centene Corporation did not respond to a request for comment.