Coronavirus: Furniture repair project manager opens food bank in Canning Town

The manager of a furniture re-use project has started a food bank to help vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Diye Wariebi runs the Reclaim at the Lane project in partnership with housing association L&Q, which manages over 2,600 properties in Newham.

The joint project repairs furniture that might otherwise have been thrown away, selling it on at affordable prices.

Diye is now offering a food bank service to help people during the coronavirus pandemic and wants those who might benefit to get in touch.

He said: “It’s obvious that people who need cheap furniture also need free food, particularly in times like these.

“We’re still running the furniture project, but because of the new restrictions and social distancing, it’s only me in the Newham warehouse so I’m focussing on the food bank now.”

Diye runs the food bank on Wednesdays between 11am and 1pm at the Bright Sparks premises in Cranberry Lane, Canning Town. Donations come from organisations including City Harvest and the Felix Project.

Diye can be contacted at diye@digibridge.co.uk