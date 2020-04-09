Temporary NHS workers urgently needed amid coronavirus crisis
PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 April 2020
Temporary NHS workers in Newham and Tower Hamlets are urgently needed to help community and mental health services cope with the coronavirus crisis.
East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) is offering flexible, short-term work for people with healthcare qualifications and for administrators, healthcare assistants, cleaners and housekeepers.
Work is available across the trust’s community and mental health services.
Applications are being fast-tracked so successful candidates can start within days and new recruits will be paid weekly.
ELFT chief executive Dr Navina Evans said: “The NHS is facing an unprecedented challenge because of the coronavirus crisis.
“Every single colleague wearing an NHS badge is remarkable in my eyes – and we need more outstanding individuals to help us protect and care for the sick and the vulnerable.”
New recruits would be employed through ELFT’s bank system - its network of temporary staff available to work flexible hours and shifts.
Applicants do not need to have experience working in the NHS.
Dr Evans added: “The NHS works at its best with fantastic clinical staff delivering patient care and dedicated support staff working together.
“We need you to be part of that amazing team.”
Visit www.elft.nhs.uk/Working-For-Us/Coronavirus-COVID-19-Recruitment for more information.
