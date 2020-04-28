Coronavirus: East Ham and Stratford town halls lit up in blue in support of NHS

East Ham Town Hall was first lit up in blue to coincide with the weekly clap for our carers. Picture: Newham Council Archant

Newham’s town halls are being lit up in blue to show support for the heroes working in the NHS, care homes and frontline services.

The Old Town Hall building at Stratford illuminated with symbolic blue lights to show support for the NHS. Picture: Newham Council The Old Town Hall building at Stratford illuminated with symbolic blue lights to show support for the NHS. Picture: Newham Council

The council has installed blue-coloured external lighting on the town halls in East Ham and Stratford to signal its gratitude to key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The town halls were first illuminated on Thursday night, April 23, to coincide with the weekly clap for carers.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “We are showing our gratitude for our amazing doctors and nurses, carers and key workers, as they continue to help save lives.

“I have been joining everyone at 8pm every Thursday as we stand outside our doors, at our windows and on our balconies, to clap and show our appreciation.

“By lighting up both town halls, we continue to spread our message of support for those risking their lives to save others.”