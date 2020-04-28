Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: East Ham and Stratford town halls lit up in blue in support of NHS

PUBLISHED: 10:02 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 28 April 2020

East Ham Town Hall was first lit up in blue to coincide with the weekly clap for our carers. Picture: Newham Council

East Ham Town Hall was first lit up in blue to coincide with the weekly clap for our carers. Picture: Newham Council

Archant

Newham’s town halls are being lit up in blue to show support for the heroes working in the NHS, care homes and frontline services.

The Old Town Hall building at Stratford illuminated with symbolic blue lights to show support for the NHS. Picture: Newham CouncilThe Old Town Hall building at Stratford illuminated with symbolic blue lights to show support for the NHS. Picture: Newham Council

The council has installed blue-coloured external lighting on the town halls in East Ham and Stratford to signal its gratitude to key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

The town halls were first illuminated on Thursday night, April 23, to coincide with the weekly clap for carers.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “We are showing our gratitude for our amazing doctors and nurses, carers and key workers, as they continue to help save lives.

“I have been joining everyone at 8pm every Thursday as we stand outside our doors, at our windows and on our balconies, to clap and show our appreciation.

“By lighting up both town halls, we continue to spread our message of support for those risking their lives to save others.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man found with fatal injuries in Custom House

A man in his 20s died last night (Sunday April 26) after being found with injuries in Lambert Road, Custom House. Picture: Google

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Tributes to ‘inseparable’ Plaistow couple who died 24 hours apart

Betty and Ken Hill have both died after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Family handout/LDRS

Police appeal over indecent exposure incidents on Newham buses

Police are appealing to speak to this man in connection with indecent exposure incidents on Newham buses. Picture: Met Police

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Kingsford Community School teacher who has died of coronavirus

Dr Louisa Rajakumari, who taught English at Kingsford Community School in Beckton, has died from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School

Most Read

Man found with fatal injuries in Custom House

A man in his 20s died last night (Sunday April 26) after being found with injuries in Lambert Road, Custom House. Picture: Google

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Tributes to ‘inseparable’ Plaistow couple who died 24 hours apart

Betty and Ken Hill have both died after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Family handout/LDRS

Police appeal over indecent exposure incidents on Newham buses

Police are appealing to speak to this man in connection with indecent exposure incidents on Newham buses. Picture: Met Police

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Kingsford Community School teacher who has died of coronavirus

Dr Louisa Rajakumari, who taught English at Kingsford Community School in Beckton, has died from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus: Yellow cards for spitting footballers says doctor

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli is shown a yellow card by referee Stuart Attwell during their FA Cup third round tie at Middlesbrough

Coronavirus: East Ham and Stratford town halls lit up in blue in support of NHS

East Ham Town Hall was first lit up in blue to coincide with the weekly clap for our carers. Picture: Newham Council

Smoke mistaken for fire in East Ham flat came from incense

The fire brigade was called after smoke from an incense burner was mistaken for a fire in East Ham. Picture: Jon King

Police appeal over indecent exposure incidents on Newham buses

Police are appealing to speak to this man in connection with indecent exposure incidents on Newham buses. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24