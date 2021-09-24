Haircuts, flu jabs and health care: Event to link up homeless and vulnerable people with free support services

Published: 12:56 PM September 24, 2021

An event in East Ham has been organised to provide a range of healthcare and support for people who are homeless, vulnerably housed or not registered with a GP.

The Big Health Day, hosted by the Newham Transitional Practice (NTP), will include free food and drinks, health and social care support, sports activities, gardening advice, haircuts and flu jabs.

The "one-stop shop" will also provide free clothing for men, women and children as well as other help and advice, including from teams which help with wound and ulcer management and drug and alcohol support services.

East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) executive lead for primary care Dr Mohit Venkataram said: “This is a collaborative project led by NTP to raise awareness of the service and of all the help available to anyone in the Newham community affected by issues of homelessness or struggling to access primary care.

“Our ability to work as partners in a system and change the outcome for our vulnerable users is an outstanding example of a system population health outcome.

“I am humbled by the dedication of our teams at NTP and colleagues in the wider system who have set aside organisational boundaries to improve the life outcomes for these vulnerable residents.”

The day has been organised with support from the NEWway project and will also feature a dental van, Newham Talking Therapies, the ELFT rough sleepers mental health project and Change Grow Live.

Wilko and Subway have donated to the day, as has Leyton Sixth Form College, which will also supply 10 volunteers on the day.

The Big Health Day will be held at Flanders Fields, 118 Napier Road, East Ham on Thursday, September 30 from 10am to 2pm.

NTP delivers primary healthcare services on a transitory basis to Newham residents who have experienced difficulties in registering locally with a GP.

It is accepting donations of long-life food and coats, which can be dropped off at its site at Vicarage Lane Health Centre in Stratford or The Centre Manor Park in Church Road.

Call the practice on 0207 909 4990 or 0208 536 2255 between noon and 2pm daily for more information or to discuss donations for the event.