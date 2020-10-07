New walk-through coronavirus test facility opens in Beckton

The coronavirus test facility has opened in the car park of the Beckton Globe library. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A new coronavirus testing facility has opened in Beckton.

The walk-through site, in the car park of the Beckton Globe library, is available for anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 to book a test from Wednesday, October 7.

It is part of the government’s bid to improve the accessibility of coronavirus testing, and is designed to be easily accessible without a car.

Those being tested are reminded to follow public health measures such as social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, and wearing a face covering throughout the visit.

Anyone who books an appointment at the site will be given guidance about how to get to and from it safely, with additional support provided for people who are vulnerable or who have a disability.

Appointments at the Beckton Globe site are being made available each day, with anyone who receives a positive result set to be contacted by NHS Test and Trace to help track down others who may have potentially also caught the virus.

Health minister Lord Bethell said: “We continue to expand testing to make sure that everyone with symptoms can get a test, with our new walk-in sites making it even easier no matter where you live.

“This new site forms part of our national testing network, which has the capacity to test more than a million people a week and is growing all the time.

“If you have symptoms of coronavirus, I urge you to book a test today and follow the advice of NHS Test and Trace if you are contacted to protect others around you and stop the spread of the virus.”

The Beckton Globe testing centre is being operated in partnership with Serco and will offer self-administered tests.

There are currently 151 walk-through testing sites around the UK, along with 77 drive-through sites and 258 mobile units.

Testing is available only for those with coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

Anyone with one or more of these symptoms should book a test at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.