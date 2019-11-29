Search

Barts Health urology team to take award-winning cancer service improvements to the world

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 November 2019

Macmillan Professionals Excellence Awards host Larry Lamb with Barts Health urology team members Jaclyn Lee, Kin Abi, Karen Walsh, Alex Smith and Jean Ventura, and awards judge Tracey Palmer. Picture: Macmillan Cancer Support

Macmillan Professionals Excellence Awards host Larry Lamb with Barts Health urology team members Jaclyn Lee, Kin Abi, Karen Walsh, Alex Smith and Jean Ventura, and awards judge Tracey Palmer. Picture: Macmillan Cancer Support

Urologists at the hospital trust for Newham and Tower Hamlets have been invited to showcase award-winning improvements to their cancer service around the world.

Barts Health urology Team members: James Green, Jean Ventura, Kin Abi, Alex Smith, Sally Buttleman, Paula Allchorne and Karen Walsh. Picture: Macmillan Cancer SupportBarts Health urology Team members: James Green, Jean Ventura, Kin Abi, Alex Smith, Sally Buttleman, Paula Allchorne and Karen Walsh. Picture: Macmillan Cancer Support

The Barts Health NHS Trust urology team recently won the Macmillan professionals excellence award for quality improvement, after implementing a new model of working that combined nursing services split across four hospital sites for urological cancer patients.

Macmillan nurse Alex Smith said: "It feels so nice to be recognised by our patients and peers for all the hard work we have been doing over a long period of time."

The improvements are so novel and effective that Ms Smith was asked to present the work at a pan-European scientific meeting, while the team has also been invited to run workshops in New Zealand, China, Dubai and Saudi Arabia to share best practice.

Urology team members Kayla Brown, Shahid Khan, Rachel Oliver and Dr Karen Tipples at work at Newham Hospital. Picture: Macmillan Cancer SupportUrology team members Kayla Brown, Shahid Khan, Rachel Oliver and Dr Karen Tipples at work at Newham Hospital. Picture: Macmillan Cancer Support

Barts' lead urology nurse Paula Allchorne said: "Our whole team has been built in response to meeting patient needs.

"We have a real mix of skills and are passionate about workforce development, recognising that each person plays an equally important part in improving patient experience."

