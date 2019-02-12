Search

Newham University Hospital’s trust out of special measures after four years

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 12 February 2019

Newham University Hospital. Picture: Steve Poston

Newham University Hospital. Picture: Steve Poston

Archant

The trust which runs Newham University Hospital has come out of special measures for quality after four years.

Barts Health NHS Trust was placed into special measures for both quality and finance reasons in 2015 following a Care Quality Commission report that branded one of its hospitals, Whipps Cross, as inadequate.

The sanction in relation to quality has now been lifted after inspectors carried out a month-long review of three of Barts’ sites - Newham, Whipps Cross and the Royal London Hospital.

It is still in special measures for finance reasons.

The report, released today (Tuesday) highlighted a host of positive aspects at Newham University Hospital.

It found that children’s and young people’s services have gone from requires improvement to good in every assessment category, something which the hospital’s managing director, Tony Halton, was pleased about.

He said: “Our Rainbow unit [children’s ward] is two years old today. It’s fantastic that on the two year birthday they are getting a good in all five departments.”

The inspection assesses five key aspects, asking if each department and the hospital as a whole is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The Glen Road, Plaistow hospital’s emergency department was singled out for performing better than the national average, and the reduction in the number of cancelled operations was praised.

However, concerns were raised about the maternity department, with the trust ordered to take immediate steps to improve.

Mr Halton, who became the hospital’s managing director in October, said that a lot of work had already been done to improve the department since the autumn.

He added: “We acknowledge that there is still a lot for us to do, and I am sorry for the times when our care has not been at the high standard our patients rightly expect.

“However, I feel confident that we’ve got the right structure in place to tackle these concerns.

“I’m looking forward to building on the improvements we have already made and cementing our reputation as a brilliant hospital.”

Chief inspector of hospitals, Prof Edward Baker, added: “Barts Health NHS Trust has made real, consistent progress.

“There has been substantial improvement in the quality of services at the trust and I am happy to recommend that it is removed from special measures.”

