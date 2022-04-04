Three quarters of Barts Health staff unsatisfied with pay, survey says

Newham is one of the hospitals run by Barts Health - Credit: David Mirzoeff

Only a quarter of staff at an east London NHS trust are satisfied with their pay, according to a survey.

The NHS Staff Survey results for 2021 were published, with workers at trusts across the country quizzed on a range of topics.

Out of 7,941 respondents from Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the likes of Newham and The Royal London Hospitals, 25.5 per cent said they were satisfied or very satisfied with pay - below the national average of 31.9pc.

Around a third of staff said they "often think about leaving" the trust according to the survey, which benchmarked Barts against "similar organisations".

Almost 30pc said they would "probably" look for a job elsewhere in the next 12 months - well above the average of 22.1pc.

Less than half of respondees (46.5pc) said the trust 'act fairly' regarding career progression.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “We are proud of everything our staff achieved throughout the Covid-19 pandemic; their wellbeing and satisfaction is important to us."

The trust did achieve an above average score (59.7pc) for the percentage of staff who would recommend it as a place to work.

The number of Barts staff who agreed or strongly agreed with the statement 'there are enough staff at this organisation for me to do my job properly' fell from 37.7pc in 2020 to 26.6pc in 2021.

Royal College of Nursing's London operational manager Mark Farmer said: "There simply are not enough nurses in London.

"Imagine trying to look after patients when you don’t have enough colleagues to help you.

"Care is being left undone and patient safety may be compromised."

The Barts spokesperson said the trust is reducing nursing vacancies through working with universities, as well as "welcoming nurses from abroad including refugees and appointing more nursing associates."

A spokesperson for the NHS in London said: “The nursing workforce in London grew by over 2.3pc over the last year.

"We are committed to reducing vacancies, including through international recruitment and increasing wellbeing support for existing staff to boost retention.”

The Department of Health has not responded to a request for comment.