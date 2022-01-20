News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Health

Almost 3,000 Barts Health hospital staff yet to have Covid jab, figures show

Logo Icon

Alastair Lockhart, LDRS

Published: 11:03 AM January 20, 2022
Great Dunmow is holding a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic on December 29

The government has said NHS staff must be fully vaccinated by April 1 - Credit: PA

Thousands of hospital staff at an east London trust are still yet to have a Covid jab, figures show.

NHS data says Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs Newham, Mile End, The Royal London and Whipps Cross among its hospitals, has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Government rules on Covid vaccines mean any frontline NHS worker not fully vaccinated by April 1 will face the sack.

The vaccination guidelines say at least eight weeks is needed between first and second jabs. This gives NHS staff who need a first dose until February 3 at the latest.

Barts has the third largest workforce of any NHS trust in England with 25,589 staff.

Across the trust’s five hospitals, just 61.4 per cent of staff have had all three doses of the coronavirus vaccine, 83.9 per cent have had two jabs and 88.9 per cent have had at least one.

The figures show 2,840 frontline staff members – 11.1 per cent – are yet to get their first coronavirus vaccine.

Most Read

  1. 1 New documentary on murders of women whose bodies were hidden in freezer
  2. 2 Newham man among UK's 'most wanted fugitives' who may be hiding in Spain
  3. 3 Man remains in critical condition after Stratford Station attack
  1. 4 Sixth form rated Outstanding in all categories by Ofsted
  2. 5 Free waffles for first customers at Royal Wharf Creams Café
  3. 6 Police investigate fire at derelict Forest Gate church
  4. 7 One arrest, man in hospital after Stratford station attack
  5. 8 Burial and cremation fees rise at City of London Cemetery and Crematorium
  6. 9 Fire breaks out in Canning Town house
  7. 10 New Upton Park diner offers free burgers to first 100 customers

The trust was contacted for comment.

Coronavirus
East London News
Newham News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stratford Centre

Stratford Centre

Overnight closure of Stratford Centre to continue for another 18 months

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Man with links to Newham, Tower Hamlets and Hackney wanted by Met Police

London Live News

Wanted: Man known to commit offences on train and tube network

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Four patients have now died at Newham University Hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Pi

NHS

Coroner concerned with Barts NHS trust after woman 'unlawfully killed'

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
The A13 Newham Way junction with Prince Regent Lane was partially closed on Monday evening. Picture:

A12

Motorcyclist, 19, in critical condition after hitting barriers on A13...

Daniel Gayne

person