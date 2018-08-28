Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow will be closed until at least March

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed Archant

A leisure centre will stay closed until at least March, the council has said.

Balaam Leisure Centre in Balaam Street, Plaistow closed on January 7 for maintenance work.

The facility run by activeNewham, which manages the council’s leisure centres, will remain closed because of “detailed structural investigations”.

A Newham Council spokesman said: “It has been decided that Balaam Leisure Centre will remain closed until at least March 2019 due to the need to carry out detailed structural investigations.

“ActiveNewham understands that their customers are disappointed and apologise for the disruption caused.

“They will continue to communicate with all of their customers and employees as the situation becomes clearer.”

He added that activeNewham had made every effort to contact people affected by the closure and offered to freeze their membership.

Customers were also offered the chance to relocate to another one of Newham’s four other centres until Balaam’s future became clearer.

If you have any queries, contract the activeNewham call centre on 0300 124 0123.