Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Forest Gate baby with rare genetic disorder to receive 'wonder drug'

PUBLISHED: 09:15 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 15 May 2019

Maryam Malj has type 1 spinal muscular atrophy and may just have months to live. Picture: Rachael Burford

Maryam Malj has type 1 spinal muscular atrophy and may just have months to live. Picture: Rachael Burford

Archant

A baby from Forest Gate with a rare genetic condition is set to receive a 'wonder drug' that could potentially save her life.

Maryam with her father Shakil. Picture: Rachael BurfordMaryam with her father Shakil. Picture: Rachael Burford

Little Maryam Malji's parents Zainab and Shakil were told she could have just months to live after being diagnosed with type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA1), a disorder which affects walking, eating, drinking and breathing.

Her brother Abdullah also had SMA1 and was placed on a medical trial for drug Spinraza.

The one-year-old died from an infection in December 2015 but the trial was successful and led to Spinraza being government-funded in 24 European countries - although not in England, where the NHS approval body NICE said it was rejecting it due to its cost.

Friends, relatives and supporters of the little girl campaigned to allow her to receive the drug, with West Ham MP Lyn Brown even raising the issue in parliament.

West Ham MP Lyn Brown has been campaigning to help little Maryam Malji. Picture: Office of Lyn BrownWest Ham MP Lyn Brown has been campaigning to help little Maryam Malji. Picture: Office of Lyn Brown

And now NHS England has agreed to fund the drug, also known as Nusinersen, after reaching an agreement with manufacturer Biogen.

It means the NHS will fund the drug for a limited period of time, allowing further data to be collected on its effectiveness, but will be available to the youngest and most severely affected patients - including Maryam - immediately.

It costs £75,000 per dose and is administered by four injections into the cerebral spinal fluid, followed by a top-up injection every four months.

You may also want to watch:

While not a cure, trials have shown that Spinraza can slow the effects of SMA in some cases, allowing babies and toddlers to develop stronger muscles and survive for longer without breathing support.

Meindert Boysen, director of the centre for health technology evaluation at NICE, said: "We are very pleased that we can now recommend Spinraza for people with SMA.

"The committee has recognised that Spinraza is a promising treatment that has been shown to improve a range of outcomes important to patients. But it also recognised that there are significant uncertainties, particularly around its long-term benefits.

"All along we have felt it important to give all parties every opportunity to try to find a way to mitigate these uncertainties in order to make Spinraza available to patients in England."

Ms Brown welcomed the news, saying: "Months of campaigning by parents, councillors, imams, bishops, and my fellow MPs has finally paid off.

"It has taken far too long, but beautiful nine-month-old Maryam and other babies will be able to access treatment for SMA on the NHS.

"I'm going to keep pushing to ensure that access is rolled out immediately to all the families who need it."

She added: "It's clear from our experience on this campaign that procedures for approving funding for devastating rare diseases like SMA aren't working well. We need rapid progress on Kuvan, Orkambi and more. For families to have to wait so long while their children's health deteriorates is simply cruel.

"I'm overjoyed that this decision has finally been taken, but there is still work to do."

Most Read

Boy stabbed in Beckton hospitalised

Police and ambulance crews found a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds on Tollgate Road, Beckton. Picture: Google.

Driver in hospital after bus crashes into lamppost on Barking Road

The bus crash happened in Barking Road. Picture: Luke Acton

Man, 40, stabbed in Plaistow

The man was stabbed near the junction of Cecil Road and Plashet Road. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager shot dead ‘after being asked where he was from’, court hears

Abdul Mayanja (Picture: Metropolitan Police)

Hammers fans ‘sick to death’ of ‘heavy-handed stewarding’ at home games

Greg Hobbs, Paul Colborne and Stephen Cross of West Ham United fan group Hammers United. Picture: JON KING

Most Read

Boy stabbed in Beckton hospitalised

Police and ambulance crews found a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds on Tollgate Road, Beckton. Picture: Google.

Driver in hospital after bus crashes into lamppost on Barking Road

The bus crash happened in Barking Road. Picture: Luke Acton

Man, 40, stabbed in Plaistow

The man was stabbed near the junction of Cecil Road and Plashet Road. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager shot dead ‘after being asked where he was from’, court hears

Abdul Mayanja (Picture: Metropolitan Police)

Hammers fans ‘sick to death’ of ‘heavy-handed stewarding’ at home games

Greg Hobbs, Paul Colborne and Stephen Cross of West Ham United fan group Hammers United. Picture: JON KING

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Embleton insists O’s visit Wembley ‘meaning business’ after past disappointments

Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

‘It’s such a relief’: Dad’s delight as baby set to receive ‘wonder drug’

Maryam with her father Shakil. Picture: Rachael Burford

Care workers in Newham to get a pay rise of almost 30%

Cllr Mas Patel tabled the motion to increase care workers pay. Picture: Heartfulness UK

Edson Da Costa inquest: Swearing and threats from crowd made it hard to give first aid, claims officer

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists