Search

Advanced search

Wellbeing garden created at ambulance station

PUBLISHED: 12:17 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 27 September 2019

The garden at Newham Ambulance Station. Picture: Edward Kennedy

The garden at Newham Ambulance Station. Picture: Edward Kennedy

Edward Kennedy

An ambulance station's new wellbeing garden is aiming to promote discussions around mental health.

The garden at Newham Ambulance Station. Picture: Edward KennedyThe garden at Newham Ambulance Station. Picture: Edward Kennedy

A corner of the yard at Newham Ambulance Station has been transformed into an area for staff to sit and

"We're trying to raise awareness of mental health," explained paramedic Edward Kennedy.

"It's quite a big issue in the service. In this job we can observe some quite dramatic stuff.

"The garden is a space for anyone to sit and talk about things."

Staff from Newham Ambulance Station and Aston Group creating the garden. Picture: Sophie MortonStaff from Newham Ambulance Station and Aston Group creating the garden. Picture: Sophie Morton

Occupying a former dead area in the station's yard, the new garden is surrounded by colourful work by street art group Art Under The Hood and includes plants, reeds and places for people to sit.

Keen gardener Edward explained that there were plans to develop the garden even further.

You may also want to watch:

"We have got a charity fund in the London Ambulance Service and I'm trying to get some money from that," he said.

Murals on the wall. Picture: Sophie MortonMurals on the wall. Picture: Sophie Morton

"I'd like to put in a pond, and next year I want to get some vegetables to grow.

"This will get better and better."

He also explained that he would like to introduce a wishing well, where coins can be thrown in throughout the year and the money used to pay for a counsellor to come in for a drop in session.

The project was supported by Aston Group, who provided many of the materials and also joined the ambulance station's staff in carrying out the work.

Plants on the wall of the Newham Ambulance Station wellbeing garden. Picture: Sophie MortonPlants on the wall of the Newham Ambulance Station wellbeing garden. Picture: Sophie Morton

"Without them we wouldn't be able to do anything like this," Edward said.

Other aspects of the garden - such as the seating - were sourced by members of the Wellington Road station's staff.

Edward, who has been in the ambulance service for 13 years, said that the project was also helping to bring staff together. "We have got a lot of new faces," he said. "It's a good opportunity for them to get to know people.

"We get flexible breaks, which means we can take them at any station, so we're hoping to get people to come here from other stations to use the garden."

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Newham

More than 30 robberies have taken place in this residential street since January 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Man found suffering ‘lacerations to his face’ in East Ham

The intersection of Wellington Road and Barking Road, near where a man was found suffering facial injuries in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google street view,

‘Scammers gaining access to empty Newham homes by calling locksmiths to open door’

Newham based locksmith Mohammed Rashid. Picture: Mohammed Rashid

Dead man leaves contents of house to Canning Town homeless charity

Lorraine Tabone of Lola's Homeless support group. Picture: Kean Mears.

Meet some of Newham’s inspirational Jack Petchey achievement award winners

St Bonaventure's pupil James Appiah. Picture: JPF

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Newham

More than 30 robberies have taken place in this residential street since January 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Man found suffering ‘lacerations to his face’ in East Ham

The intersection of Wellington Road and Barking Road, near where a man was found suffering facial injuries in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google street view,

‘Scammers gaining access to empty Newham homes by calling locksmiths to open door’

Newham based locksmith Mohammed Rashid. Picture: Mohammed Rashid

Dead man leaves contents of house to Canning Town homeless charity

Lorraine Tabone of Lola's Homeless support group. Picture: Kean Mears.

Meet some of Newham’s inspirational Jack Petchey achievement award winners

St Bonaventure's pupil James Appiah. Picture: JPF

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Hockey: Wapping Kidds continue to grow

Some of the Wapping Kidds face the camera (pic Wapping HC)

Cricket: Essex desire key says ten Doeschate

Essex skipper Ryan ten Doeschate with the Championship Trophy during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

O’s coach Embleton wants fans to stick by the players

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton (right) alongside Danny Webb (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Wellbeing garden created at ambulance station

The garden at Newham Ambulance Station. Picture: Edward Kennedy

Parts of 170-year-old bridge upcycled into picnic bench set

The unique picnic table and benches, which weigh almost two tonnes combined, have been unveiled in the grounds of historic Abbey Mills Pumping Station. Picture: Thames Water
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists