Air ambulance visits West Ham training ground to mark anniversary

Mat and Sarah Nice wtih West Ham chairman David Gold and London's Air Ambulance staff during the visit to the club's training ground. Picture: London's Air Ambulance Charity London's Air Ambulance Charity

When London's Air Ambulance landed at West Ham's training ground, it wasn't to tend to an injured player.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Captain Pete Driver speaks to David Gold. Picture: London's Air Ambulance Charity Captain Pete Driver speaks to David Gold. Picture: London's Air Ambulance Charity

Instead, the flying visit to Rush Green was part of a special tour to mark the charity's 30th anniversary.

The service's non-operational helicopter visited the training grounds of three London clubs - West Ham, Chelsea and Tottenham - on Tuesday, July 30.

At each ground, the aircraft was met by club representatives as well as fans whose lives have been saved by its medics.

The charity, based at The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, needs to raise around £10million a year to provide rapid medical care to critically injured patients across the capital.

Sarah and Mat Nice were given a West Ham shirt during their visit. Picture: London's Air Ambulance Charity Sarah and Mat Nice were given a West Ham shirt during their visit. Picture: London's Air Ambulance Charity

Among those it helped was West Ham fan Mat Nice, who suffered a serious electric shock while at work.

The team flew to his side and were treating him within nine minutes of receiving the 999 call, then transferred him safely to a specialist burns centre. He has since made a full recovery.

You may also want to watch:

During the visit, Mat ahd his wife Sarah were given a tour of the training ground and presented with a Hammers shirt from chairman David Gold.

West Ham, Chelsea and Tottenham said in a joint statement: "On the pitch, we compete against each other.

"But as Londoners we are coming together to raise awareness of a very important cause.

"When critical injury hits, London's Air Ambulance is there for every one of us. We know that life-threatening injury can happen to anyone, at any time. It doesn't respect club colours.

"We are proud to join with our fellow London Premier League clubs to give our support to the real heroes in our city as they mark 30 years saving lives.

"We hope that our fans will join with us to back this incredible charity."

The pledge was also backed by the capital's two other Premier League clubs, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Jonathan Jenkins, CEO of London's Air Ambulance Charity, thanked the clubs for their support.

He said: "The helitour to Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham and their backing will help boost awareness of our work and encourage more people to support the charity, so we can continue to serve the people of London, every second of every day."