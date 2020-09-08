Search

Beckton short break service rated ‘outstanding’ by health and social care watchdog

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 September 2020

Beckton short break service 5 Horse Leaze, which is based in a bungalow and provides accommodation for up to six people, has been rated outstanding by the CQC. Picture: Google

Archant

A short break service in Beckton which provides support for people with learning disabilities has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors assessed 5 Horse Leaze as outstanding for being effective and well led, while rating it as good for being safe, caring and responsive to people’s needs.

Run by Ambient Support, 5 Horse Leaze is based in a bungalow and provides respite support and accommodation and personal care for up to six people with a learning disability.

CQC deputy chief inspector for adult social care Deborah Ivanova said: “We found the management and staff committed to providing outstanding care to the people living at the service.

“People were supported and encouraged to have choice, independence and control in a range of aspects of their lives.

“The team working there should be extremely proud of the work they do.”

There are four ratings that CQC can give when assessing health and social care services: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

The service was assessed as outstanding overall – an improvement on its rating of good at the previous inspection in 2017.

“What really impressed (us) about this service was the level of personalised support that people received, from staff who had the right skills and who treated people with kindness, compassion and dignity,” Ms Ivanova said.

“People told us they liked the staff who supported them, and staff themselves declared it a great place to work.”

Inspectors reported that people who live at 5 Horse Leaze “received planned and co-ordinated person-centred support that is appropriate and inclusive for them.”

They said people’s needs were assessed and personalised care plans were created before people started living at the service.

The report noted: “The service provided exceptionally effective and consistent care.

“Staff treated people as unique individuals with their own likes and dislikes.”

The service was commended for promoting choice and control, independence and inclusion.

“People’s support focused on them having as many opportunities as possible for them to gain new skills and become more independent,” the report noted.

