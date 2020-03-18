Search

Coronavirus: Newham Council cancels public events after 17 cases confirmed in borough

PUBLISHED: 10:30 18 March 2020

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Newham Council will be cancelling public meetings and events after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the borough rose to 17.

All activities that are not “absolutely necessary” have been called off to help delay the spread of Covid-19, and while schools are staying open in line with government advice, some have announced partial closures for certain year groups due to staff shortages.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: “I know this significant increase is worrying for us all, but it is important to note that we are in with other London boroughs who have seen big rises.

“We know that London is ahead of other parts of the country in the spread of the disease, so it is unfortunately to be expected that we will start to see growing number of cases in our borough.”

She added that the council “continues to take all possible steps to prepare” so that essential services can continue throughout the pandemic.

There have been 1,950 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, with 71 deaths.

