Views sought on plans for former Hartley Centre site in East Ham

Picture: Google Archant

A public consultation has been launched on plans for the site of a former community centre.

Newham Council's developer, Red Door Ventures, is bringing forward proposals to build affordable housing and a health centre on the former Hartley Centre site in Barking Road, East Ham.

Neighbours of the site are invited to a drop-in event on Wednesday, November 27 at St Bartholomew's Church in Barking Road from 4pm to 8.30pm.

Attendees can learn more about the proposals, meet the project team and give their feedback.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz has pledged to build 1,000 genuinely affordable homes in the borough by 2022.

The majority of homes promised will be built by Red Door Ventures on a mix of sites across Newham, including the former Hartley Centre site.

Building work on the first 227 homes at 11 sites is already underway.

Residents unable to attend the event are encouraged to email hartleycentre@communicationspotential.co.uk or telephone 020 7397 5212 or visit reddoorconsults.co.uk/hartleycentre